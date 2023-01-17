Aootek’s 4-pack of 2,500-lumen outdoor solar LED lights fall to new low of $33, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a 4-pack of Aootek Solar-powered Outdoor LED Motion-sensing Spotlights for $32.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $60 at Amazon, right now there’s a Lightning Deal there that drops the 4-pack to $42 and today’s deal comes in at $9 below our last mention, marking a new all-time low. These lights are a great way to upgrade your outdoor spaces without having to run wires, cords, or ever worry about changing batteries. With built-in solar panels and internal rechargeable batteries, these lights are able to be mounted anywhere with ample sunlight. There are three modes to choose from as well. The first only turns the light on when motion is detected, while the second mode keeps the light on all night. However, the third mode is what I think most will use, as it keeps the light on dim and then it gets brighter when it detects motion. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 once you clip the on-page coupon right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Bring Tribit’s StormBox portable Bluetooth speaker onto the patio that you’re illuminating with the lights from today’s lead deal. It features 24 hours of battery usage on a single charge and is a great way to turn up the tunes outside thanks to its IP67 water-resistant rating. On sale for $86, this marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked at 28% off, making now a great time to pick it up.

Aootek Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Three Optional Modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)

Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With upgraded Motion Sensor Detector and Greater PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery, brighter and more long-term

Ultra Bright Lights: High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization. Aootek Outdoor Solar Lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range than other similar lights on the market.

