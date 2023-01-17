Tribit StormBox speaker with 24-hr. battery back to $86 Amazon low (28% off), more from $35

Coming by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score the latest Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $85.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and sometimes even more, this is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a few bucks under our previous mention and only the second-time we have seen it hit the Amazon all-time low. As you might know for our hands-on review where we dubbed the StormBox Pro the summer’s most value-packed speaker, it delivers 360-degree audio via dual-passive radiators “for heavy-hitting low notes.” XBass Technology is joined by an impressive 24 hours of battery life on a single charge – USB ports allow you to use the sizable battery to charge other gear as well – alongside IP67 water rating to safeguard against the elements or around the pool this summer. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Tribit StormBox Pro features:

Big sound, big experience. Punching above its weight in volume and sound quality, the Tribit StormBox gives off a full, 360° sound unlike any other. Armed with dual-passive radiators for heavy-hitting low notes, it converts wasteful vibrations into acoustic output. No dead zones either, so everywhere is the right place to be when you’re listening to this speaker.

Get your foot tapping, the dance floor moving and the party pumping. It’s hard to miss the Tribit XBass Technology, which does real justice to those bass kicks and low notes that really fill out a song and make it satisfying to listen to.

Nothing kills the party faster than a dead speaker. With a whopping high-capacity battery, the Tribit StormBox Pro can last up to an unbelievable 24hrs listening time. With that enormous battery, you can even charge other devices on it like your phone or your tablet.

