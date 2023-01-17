Apple discounts iconic space movies to $10 or less in latest iTunes sale alongside $1 HD rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. This time around the focus is on stories from beyond the stars, with a series of space flicks spanning everything from epic new hits like Dune to classics of Aliens, Spaceballs, and anything else in-between. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less space movie sale goes live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of space flicks. Including a wide range of titles that vary from everything from just-released titles to classics, fan-favorites, and more, there are some pretty notable movies included in the sale. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Mad Dogs. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the documentary starring Danilo Couto, Marcio Freire, and Yuri Soledade.

