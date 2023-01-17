Apple discounts iconic space movies to $10 or less in latest iTunes sale alongside $1 HD rental

Rikka Altland -
AppleITunes
From $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. This time around the focus is on stories from beyond the stars, with a series of space flicks spanning everything from epic new hits like Dune to classics of Aliens, Spaceballs, and anything else in-between. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less space movie sale goes live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of space flicks. Including a wide range of titles that vary from everything from just-released titles to classics, fan-favorites, and more, there are some pretty notable movies included in the sale. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Mad Dogs. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the documentary starring Danilo Couto, Marcio Freire, and Yuri Soledade.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

ITunes

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro returns to all-time low to r...
NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful ...
MSI’s prev-gen. top-tier RX 6950 XT GPU falls to ...
This 2K FPV drone is perfect for capturing the sunset a...
ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer...
Save $100 on COSORI’s 6-qt. smartphone-controlled...
Mueller’s portable charcoal grill is perfect for ...
Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi TV backlight kit works on 48- to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments