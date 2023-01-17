This 2K FPV drone is perfect for capturing the sunset and more at $68.50 (Save 24%) 

DeeRC (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 2K FPV Video Drone for $68.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past year. Delivering 24% in savings, DeeRC’s drone is a great way to get started with flying high in the sky without breaking the bank. It features a built-in 2K camera that records directly to your phone when flying, making it a great way to capture the sunset or sunrise like never before. The two batteries in the package allow you to stay sky-high for up to 30 minutes and there are advanced functions with this drone like waypoint flying, 3D flips, and altitude hold to name a few. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $44 at Amazon. Sure there’s no built-in 2K camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that DeeRC offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Record content on the ground with GoPro’s latest HERO11 Black Mini action camera that’s on sale for a new low of $300. Delivering 5.3K60/2.7K240 recording, the HERO11 Black Mini is a great way to record your favorite ski trips or water outings as the weather warms up in a few months. It’s the perfect pair with the drone, as both can be easily put in your bag and brought on vacations to capture things from new angles.

DeeRC 2K FPV Drone features:

D10 is extremely user-friendly that comes with one key start/landing, Altitude Hold, Headless Mode, Speed Adjustment functions, adapts to all experience levels even for kids and beginners; 3D Flips function makes flight attractive even for the drone newbies. This drone provides smooth FPV transmission within a range of up to 80m. You can capture and record 2K HD aerial footage, and share it instantly on Social Media through DEERC app. D10 drone can be folded up into a compact and portable shape, fit easily into a backpack, perfect to take it travel. Comes with 2 modular batteries that support up 24 to 30 minutes play. 4 Propeller Guards that fully protects the propellers and improves flight safety.

