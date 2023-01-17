GoPro’s latest 5.3K60/2.7K240 HERO11 Black Mini action camera hits new low of $300

GoPro is offering its latest HERO11 Black Mini 5.3K60 Action Camera with 1-year GoPro Subscription for $299.98 shipped. Down from a $399 list price and $350 sale at Amazon, this is only the second price drop. For further comparison, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As the smaller version of the HERO11 Black, the Mini model packs many of the same features as the more expensive action camera sibling. However, where the Mini takes a step back is in the photo and screens department. It doesn’t take photos at all, and there’s no rear touchscreen nor is there a front-facing display to see what the camera is pointing at when standing in front of it. On top of that, the battery isn’t removable for swapping while filming. However, the HERO11 Black Mini still features the same 5.3K60 video recording, is waterproof up to 33 feet without an additional case, does 2.7K240 slow motion video, and even still supports live streaming. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality action camera to capture your upcoming winter or spring trips, then the HERO11 Black Mini is a great choice. Learn more about the latest GoPro camera lineup in our announcement coverage over at DroneDJ then head below for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this 128GB microSD card that’s ready to capture the 5.3K60 video that the HERO11 Black Mini records. It comes with an adapter for you to plug the microSD card into standard SD slots like your computer might have, and the 160MB/s read with 90MB/s write speeds make it ideal for the action camera on sale today. Plus, it costs just $17.50 at Amazon, making it fairly budget-friendly as well.

Looking for a full-sized action camera? Well, we’re still tracking the first discounts of the year on HERO11 Black and HERO10 Black with prices from $350. While a little more expensive than the HERO11 Black Mini, you’ll find the ability to take photos, dual screens, and all the other more premium features that the larger cameras offer deliver a more premium experience overall.

GoPro HERO11 Black Mini features:

Get incredible HERO11 Black video performance in a smaller, lighter, simpler design. HERO11 Black Mini’s smaller size makes it more comfortable to wear when capturing point-of-view footage, and dual mounting fingers boost your body and helmet mounting options. A tough outer shell takes legendary GoPro durability to a whole new level. It features the same larger image sensor that lets you share vertical shots to social media with ease, and you’ll get incredible highlight videos sent to your phone automatically.

