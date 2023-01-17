Eve’s refreshed HomeKit Water Guard with Thread falls to $73.50 (Reg. $100), more from $40

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Eve Water Guard for $73.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is dropping down in price for one of the very first times. It has landed at the second-best discount yet thanks to the $27 markdown and comes within $3 of the lowest we have ever seen. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is continuing the Eve savings over to another lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories to outfit your setup. While none of the other models are equipped with Thread support quite like the all-new Weather Station, the following markdowns will all integrate with Siri much the same without the need of a secondary hub. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each listing.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

