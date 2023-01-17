Google Nest Hub Max lands at $190 (Reg. $229) alongside other Nest speakers from $25

Amongst a series of other Google Assistant smart home devices, Best Buy now offers the Google Nest Hub Max for $189.99 shipped in two styles. Marked down from the usual $229 going rate, this is the second-best price to date at within $26 of the all-time low set first on Black Friday. The $39 in savings are also the best we’ve seen since the holiday shopping season. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and you can head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings is the Google Nest Audio Speaker. Now sitting at $74.99 via Best Buy and B&H, you’re looking at a new 2022 low of $20 off. As the latest addition to Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled speakers, Nest Audio enters with a familiar fabric-wrapped design. You’ll still be able to call on Google’s voice assistant for controlling smart home gear and more, and with two of the speakers, will be able to take advantage of stereo sound. There’s also touch controls, a physical mute switch, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Rounding out the savings today, the Google Nest Mini is down to $24.99 courtesy of Best Buy. It would normally set you back $50, but is now half off and arriving at one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. There was a slightly deeper discount live over Black Friday, but this is the best since. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

