Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi TV backlight kit works on 48- to 75-inch screens at low of $28.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 9.84-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi LED TV Backlight Kit for $28.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, today’s 53% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This neon-style TV LED light kit is the perfect way to upgrade your home theater in the new year. There are 180 individual LEDs that are all encased in a neon casing with a triangular slope to create a brighter and more diffused light. Designed to cover all four sides of 48-55 inch TVs and three sides of 65-75 inch TVs, this strip will work on a wide range of setups. It’s also Wi-Fi connected, which enables Alexa and Assistant voice control, and the RGBIC technology delivers the ability to show multiple colors at a time on the same strip. Just know that it won’t tie into your TV in any way for dynamic lighting. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $32 with today’s lead deal, why not put $9 of that toward a smart plug? As the perfect pair with today’s lead deal, you’ll be able to use this smart plug to turn items on and off other lights or lamps in the room to set the mood for movie night with simple voice commands. Sure, the native app might be different than the Govee light strip will use above, when utilizing Alexa or Assistant, it’ll all be controlled in the same way.

Speaking of Assistant-enabled gear, did you see the deal that we found on the Google Nest Hub Max earlier today? Right now you can pick it up for $190 alongside other Nest Speakers from $25. Normally $229, the Nest Hub Max packs a built-in Nest camera and brings a 10-inch smart display to your setup. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your house.

Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi LED TV Backlight Kit features:

Our TV LED backlight is made from neon casing with a triangular slope, making it easier to create a brighter and wider area. With 180 LED lamp beads, you can have softer lighting effects project from your tv light behind. (Note: Cannot sync with tv). Easy to install the Neon TV lights with mounting clips. The TV backlights can cover 4 sides of 48-55 inch TVs and 3 sides of 65-75 inch TVs and are recommended for TVs with flat backs (irregular back shapes will affect the installation).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

