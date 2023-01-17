ROKFORM debuts ‘first-ever iPhone case developed for golf’ with MAGMAX tech

ROKFORM has now announced its new iPhone Golf Case. According to the brand, the new Eagle 3, as it is officially known, is the “first-ever iPhone case developed for golf.” We aren’t talking about some kind of software-companion setup for the case here, but rather a cover designed specifically to protect your Apple handset and snap right onto a typical golf cart to keep your notifications, GPS yardage apps, and more in view during rounds. ROKFORM is no stranger to the iPhone and smartphone accessory space but this time around it is looking to deliver something to support golfers well ahead of peak season this spring, summer, and beyond. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new ROKFORM iPhone Golf Case.

ROKFORM debuts first-ever iPhone case developed for golf

At first glance, the new ROKFORM iPhone Golf Case is just your typical Apple handset cover that also happens to have a sort of port hole on the backside to show off your device’s colorway and the Apple logo. It is described as the “slimmest, lightest ROKFORM case” designed to still provide some degree of protection against bumps, drops, and scratches – “360-degree military-grade six-foot drop protection, with added screen, corner, and camera protection.”

From there, it’s all about delivering a level of convenience on the golf course:

Our team set out to build the first phone case built specifically for golf that would not only enhance a round of golf but offer the unparalleled protection and magnetic capabilities that ROKFORM is known for…There is no phone case on the market designed specifically for golf, and players are always trying to find a good spot to keep their phone in the cart. Having it instantly attached safely in front of you solves that problem.”

The Eagle 3 iPhone Golf Case features 16 specially designed extra strength MAGMAX MagSafe-compatible magnets alongside a pair of lower magnets so “phones will stay secure for 18 holes and beyond.” Proving 19 pounds of pull force, ROKFORM has designed the case to securely stick directly onto the small metal arm that support the roof of a typical golf cart, effectively keeping the iPhone and your yardage app directly at eye level and out of the golf bag, your pocket, or the glove box – it will also still work with typical MagSafe chargers.

The brand says its “magnetic cases have been and are used by dozens of PGA Tour pros,” and the Eagle 3 has now been “been proven and tested over thousands of rounds by professionals and amateurs alike.”

The new Eagle 3 iPhone Golf Case is now available for purchase for “iPhone 13 and 14 models, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 case planned for February 2023.” Just be sure you really see the benefit here if you’re looking to grab it now because it’s going to cost you $69.99 to land one – we’ll keep an eye out for discounts as we push towards peak golf season here.

