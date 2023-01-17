Mackie’s 5-inch CR-X content creator speakers hit above their pay grade at $139 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is now offering pair of 5-inch Mackie CR-X Series Multimedia Studio Monitor Speakers for $138.90 shipped. Regularly $210, they have more recently been available in the $200 at various retailers and dropped to $180 ahead of the holidays last year. Today’s deal marks only the second time we have seen them drop below $160 and now come within a couple bucks of the one-time low we tracked back in October. A notable option for affordable studio-style speakers for content creators, music makers, and more, I have had a chance to work with these several times and they sound better than the price suggests to my ears. This set we have here today is also the Bluetooth-enabled variant that supports typical streaming from your smart gear on top of a wired (1.4-inch and RCA) connection to your computer. Head below for more details.

For comparison, today’s deal on the Bluetooth-enabled set is undercutting the $168 price tag live on the standard model. But you could drop down to the 4-inch pair without wireless streaming to save even more while they are down at $120 shipped on Amazon – the same price we tracked over the holidays last year.

Looking to land a portable sound system instead? If your at-home audio is good to go already, today’s sale on a range of models from the Tribit lineup is delivering some solid price drops on everything from its pro-grade options down to the micro speaker and more. Pricing starts from $35 and everything is organized for you right here.

Mackie CR-X Studio Monitor Speakers features:

Professional studio-quality sound

Flexible inputs – 1/4”, RCA, and Bluetooth

80 watts of clean, articulate stereo sound

All-wood cabinet provides a natural sonic character

Hookup cables and isolation pads included

