Mueller’s portable charcoal grill is perfect for game day cookouts at new low of $30

THE LAST STORE (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Mueller Portable Charcoal Grill for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $35, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon for this charcoal grill. Designed to be ultra-portable, this grill is perfect for game day as the Super Bowl grows closer. It features a size large enough to “grill for four or more” with 166-square inches of cooking space. This grill folds flat when not being used as well, making it super simple to transport to and from your tailgating parties. Plus, you’ll be able to either grill or sear with ease, as it uses charcoal so you can choose to do either indirect or direct cooking. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from anywhere around the tailgate without having to be right next to the grill.

Then, don’t forget to bring the Tribit StormBox portable Bluetooth speaker on your next tailgate adventure. It packs up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and is even IP67 water-resistant, making it ready for whatever weather comes your way on game day. It’s on sale for $86 right now, marking an Amazon low and saving you 28% from its typical going rate.

Mueller Portable Charcoal Grill features:

Saves space and is super easy to set up! Forget screws and tools – simply unfold the legs on both sides, and you’ll have a stable, lightweight, and portable bbq grill ready, right in front of you. The ultimate cookout experience, anywhere and anytime!

With a surface of over 166 sq. inches, you’ll easily be able to grill for a party of four or more, while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently! Grill your meat and your vegetables at the same time – plenty of room!

Rest easy knowing you’re grilling on a food-grade stainless steel cooking grill. It’s durable, won’t rust, and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher. The grill plate is supported by a sturdy heat-resistant frame that also features side air vents to get your charcoal burning better.

