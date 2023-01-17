Mueller’s portable charcoal grill is perfect for game day cookouts at new low of $30

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsMueller
Reg. $35 $30

THE LAST STORE (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Mueller Portable Charcoal Grill for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $35, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon for this charcoal grill. Designed to be ultra-portable, this grill is perfect for game day as the Super Bowl grows closer. It features a size large enough to “grill for four or more” with 166-square inches of cooking space. This grill folds flat when not being used as well, making it super simple to transport to and from your tailgating parties. Plus, you’ll be able to either grill or sear with ease, as it uses charcoal so you can choose to do either indirect or direct cooking. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from anywhere around the tailgate without having to be right next to the grill.

Then, don’t forget to bring the Tribit StormBox portable Bluetooth speaker on your next tailgate adventure. It packs up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and is even IP67 water-resistant, making it ready for whatever weather comes your way on game day. It’s on sale for $86 right now, marking an Amazon low and saving you 28% from its typical going rate.

Mueller Portable Charcoal Grill features:

  • Saves space and is super easy to set up! Forget screws and tools – simply unfold the legs on both sides, and you’ll have a stable, lightweight, and portable bbq grill ready, right in front of you. The ultimate cookout experience, anywhere and anytime!
  • With a surface of over 166 sq. inches, you’ll easily be able to grill for a party of four or more, while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently! Grill your meat and your vegetables at the same time – plenty of room!
  • Rest easy knowing you’re grilling on a food-grade stainless steel cooking grill. It’s durable, won’t rust, and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher. The grill plate is supported by a sturdy heat-resistant frame that also features side air vents to get your charcoal burning better.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Mueller

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro returns to all-time low to r...
NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful ...
MSI’s prev-gen. top-tier RX 6950 XT GPU falls to ...
This 2K FPV drone is perfect for capturing the sunset a...
Apple discounts iconic space movies to $10 or less in l...
ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer...
Save $100 on COSORI’s 6-qt. smartphone-controlled...
Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi TV backlight kit works on 48- to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments