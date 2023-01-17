Save 20% on TP-Link’s Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Router in return to all-time low of $160

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AXE75 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only once before. The Archer AXE75 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 5,400Mb/s across the 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands with the six antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. Other than the wireless system here, you will have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like TVs or desktop PCs. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AXE75 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX21 for $70. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is essentially the same as the AXE75 above with some slightly lower specifications. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. Unlike the router above, you will have Alexa integration so you can control your guest Wi-Fi network with just your voice.

Once you’ve upgraded your home networking, you can have more confidence in your smart home gear staying connected. We’re currently tracking the 2-pack of Govee’s Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulbs marked down to $8.50, the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a pair of no hub-required smart bulbs that deliver customizable warm white light “compatible with all” E26/E27 light sockets or fixtures. They connect with the companion app over Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to provide scheduling options, Google Assistant/Alexa voice command support, and timers that add a touch of convenience and automation to your living space alongside making for an affordable way to expand your existing smart home setup.

TP-Link Archer AXE75 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router features:

WiFi 6E Unleashed – The brand new 6 GHz band brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and near-zero latency; Enables more responsive gaming and video chatting

Connect More Devices—True Tri-Band and OFDMA technology increase capacity by 4 times to enable simultaneous transmission to more devices

More RAM, Better Processing – Armed with a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512 MB High-Speed Memory

OneMesh Supported – Creates a OneMesh network by connecting to a TP-Link OneMesh Extender for seamless whole-home coverage.

