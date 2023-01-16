Land a pair of Govee Assistant/Alexa dimmable smart bulbs at $8.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

The Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulbs for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is slightly below the price on a single color-changing model we featured during the holidays last year and roughly on par with the 4-pack we covered at over $16.50 during the same time. You’re looking at a pair of no hub-required smart bulbs that deliver customizable warm white light “compatible with all” E26/E27 light sockets or fixtures. They connect with the companion app over Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to provide scheduling options, Google Assistant/Alexa voice command support, and timers that add a touch of convenience and automation to your living space alongside making for an affordable way to expand your existing smart home setup. Head below for more details.

While today’s lead deal is already delivering quite a competitive price tag for a 2-pack of smart bulbs, you can save a touch more with these Sylvania options at under $8.50 Prime shipped. They provide much of the same feature set overall with a series of smartphone-controllable customizations, but they also only support Alexa when it comes to voice command action.

Alongside a price drop on Airthings’ smart radon/air quality monitor at $150, today’s smart home deals are headlined by Google’s original wired Nest Doorbell. Now sitting at a new all-time low, it allows you to keep a close eye on the front door from just about anywhere and integrates into your growing Google smart home. You can get a complete breakdown of the feature set and historical pricing data in today’s coverage right here. Plus, there are even more where those came from in our smart home hub.

Govee Smart LED Dimmable Light Bulb features:

Voice Control: The Govee smart led bulbs 60 watt light bulb compatitble with Alexa and Google Assistant. Just give a simple voice command to turn on/off or brighten/dim your smart lightbulb, no hub required.

App Control: You can remote your wifi light bulb via app even you are not at home, as long as your alexa light bulb is under 2.4Ghz WiFi network. You can also create a group for all your google home light bulb and control them with a group command.

Energy Saving and Easy Install: Govee 6W smart bulb equivalent to 60Watt traditional bulb, save up to 90% energy. Simply screw the alexa bulbs into E26/E27 light socket or fixture, the bluetooth will help your phone to find the wifi bulbs in seconds.

