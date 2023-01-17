Yawman’s Arrow flight sim controller packs in everything you need for on-the-go flying

Flying around in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator is a great way to pass the time, especially with the improved graphics. However, it can be somewhat limiting if you only have an Xbox controller or something similar. But at the same time, not everyone has the space to build out a flight simulator rig with a yoke, pedals, throttle quadrant, and the like. This is where the Yawman Arrow comes into the picture. Yawman Flight today is announcing the Arrow, a compact controller designed specifically for flight simulators and virtual flying. If you’re ready to learn more about this unique controller, keep reading below the fold.

Designed by simmers for simmers

Cheesy catchphrase aside, the Yawman Arrow has been designed to be your one-stop solution for your laptop, tablet, or even desktop rig with features designed specifically with flight simulators in mind. One of these is its patent-pending mechanically-linked triggers which allow for easy simulation of rudder controls to help you taxi your plane to the runway or even have better control while flying helicopters. Also found on the Arrow are two bumper buttons above the triggers, an array of six programmable buttons, a five-action D-Pad, a five-way hat switch, a joystick, two vernier-style engine controls, a trim wheel, and two sliders.

The hat switch here can be used for looking around the cockpit of whatever aircraft you’re flying and can allow for smoother panning when you record your gameplay. Also, those two vernier-style controls will allow you to more accurately control planes that have push/pull style throttle and mixture controls, like a Cessna 172. The trim wheel here is one of the most striking parts of the overall design, but it’s yet another feature flight simmers will feel glad to have access to without having to manually go search for it in the game.

One USB connection, multiple platform compatibility

Your device will require at least one USB port to use the Yawman Arrow controller. But once it’s connected, you will have full compatibility with Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator, Infinite Flight on Android, X-Plane on PC and Mac, Prepar3D from Lockheed Martin, DCS World, and many more. There will even be recommended profiles for different aircraft types included with the Arrow so you can focus on flying.

Availability

The Yawman Arrow Flight Simulator Controller is expected to become available for purchase in Spring 2023. This controller has been designed, manufactured, and packaged within the United States as well. You can now sign up to be notified when you can pre-order your own Yawman Arrow starting today. No expected MSRP has been announced as of now.

9to5Toys’ Take

What an interesting controller Yawman has here. As a casual flight simmer myself, I find myself confused and also interested in this concept. I do look forward to learning more about this controller, and especially the pricing as it is a very specific piece of kit.

