Pre-order Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and score a $100 gift card at Best Buy

Yesterday, Apple revealed its new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models with the latest steps forward in Apple Silicon. And while pre-orders are going live from all of the different authorized retailers, Best Buy is stepping in to offer the very first chance to save some cash. Right now, when you pre-order any configuration of Apple’s new MacBook Pros, you’ll score a $100 digital gift card. This offer is exclusive to the retailer’s paid TotalTech membership which you can read all about on the official site. So while it’s not available to all shoppers, it is another alternative to Apple’s own discounted education pricing. Head below as we breakdown everything from the offer and what to expect from the new releases.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros come outfitted with the same form-factors as before that arrive in both 14- and 16-inch configurations. You’ll have your choice between the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, with the promotion applying to just about every stock configuration of Apple’s latest machines. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the most affordable model, and goes up from there.

In either case, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage from yesterday that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

As for the gift card promotion, Best Buy will be throwing in a $100 credit which will be automatically added to your cart. It doesn’t matter if you’re an existing TotalTech member or you plan on subscribing for the first time as you check out, the promotion is available just the same. All of Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro models will begin shipping on January 24. Here are also all of the perks that the membership offers on top of today’s discount.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need.

