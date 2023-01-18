Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts starting at $349

It has been quite a bit since we’ve seen Apple Watch Series 8 markdowns, and today Amazon and Best Buy are offering some notable discounts that return pricing to the all-time lows from Black Friday. Covering both 45 and 41mm stylings, multiple colorways are also getting in on the savings. Leading the way is the larger 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 at $379 shipped courtesy of Best Buy and Amazon. Down from $429, this $50 discount is now at the best price we’ve seen and for the first time since back in November of last year. You can also score 41mm styles at $349, down from $399 and also matching all-time lows across various colorways. Matched at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

While all of the week’s other best deals are also now live in our Apple guide now that Wednesday has arrived, one of the more notable offers to highlight falls to Apple Watch Ultra. The more flagship wearable from Apple is also seeing much of the same savings, with $50 discounts across all three band styles. These are still some of the first discounts and deliver are chances to save on the even more rugged and capable fitness companion at $749.

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

