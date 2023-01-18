Bowflex’s pair of SelectTech adjustable dumbbells now $130 off at $300 shipped

Amazon is now offering the pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $430 and now matched at Best Buy, today’s deal delivers $130 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also $50 under the most readily available Black Friday price we tracked last year and matching the discounts we saw back in late December just before the holidays. Easily some of the most popular adjustable dumbbells on the market, the SelectTech 552 pair we have here today, as the name suggests, features a weight selector that ranges from 5 to 52.5 pounds per dumbbell. Not only will they save a ton of space in the home gym, but they also support a wide range of exercises and include a 1-Year JRNY membership ($149 value) for “on-demand, full body strength classes.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind forgoing the name brand options, something like this pair of Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells might do the trick for less. While these ones only go up to 25-pounds per side, you can also land a pair for $158 shipped, or nearly half the price of the Bowflex variants above. They might not be as robust or as versatile overall, but the significantly lower price might be enticing for some folks.

If you’re looking to bring home some kind of indoor riding or rowing experience, the notable Echelon machines are solid options to consider. We are also still tracking a few deep price drops on both its standard and connected options with deals starting from $297 shipped right now. Swing by our roundup right here for a closer look and over to our sports and fitness hub for more.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. All you need is two SelectTech 552 Dumbbells to transform your body for good. Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership ($149 value; auto renews when trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date). Say goodbye to 30 sets of dumbbells cluttering your workout space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!