Canon latest imageCLASS Wireless Laser Printer upgrades the home office at $150 ($70 off)

Amazon is now offering the latest model Canon imageCLASS MF264dw II Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $229 and now matched directly at Canon, this is $79 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A relatively new release, it just hit Amazon over the last couple months and is now carrying both its first price drop and a new all-time low. Capable of printing, scanning, and copying, it can run at up to 30 pages per minute with both wireless and duplex laser printing technology (Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service). Featuring a relatively compact footprint (15.9 by 15.4 inches), it makes for a notable at-home or small business solution when it comes to tax documents, printing off return labels, and more. Head below for additional details.

While it might not be quite as robust, business-class, or as fast, you can save even more with the Canon PIXMA TS3522 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer. You’re also forgoing the laser tech taking this route, but for casual at-home printing just when you need it, the $75 shipped price tag at Amazon is likely more alluring.

One thing you’re certainly not going to be doing with either of the models above is 3D printing jobs. That’s where this deal on ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer comes in. Now at a new low with $160 in savings attached, you can land this model for $340 shipped via Amazon right now. All of the details, features, and historical pricing data is waiting for you our coverage from yesterday.

Canon MF264dw II Wireless Laser Printer features:

Print, scan and copy

Print up to 30 pages-per-minute with a first print out of time of less than 6 seconds or less (letter)

All in One, Wireless, Duplex Laser Printer

Print on-the-go with Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service

High capacity toner option keeps up with your printing needs and limits toner replacement interruptions

