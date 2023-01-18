Grab 65.6-feet of Govee’s latest Smart Outdoor RGBIC LED Lightstrips at new low of $115

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering 65.6-feet of its latest Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lightstrips for $114.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this latest model. This is also only the second price drop to date since launching in late 2022. Here you’ll get two 32.8-foot rolls of lighting to customize the outside of your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. These latest lightstrips are designed specifically to be outside year-round thanks to the IP65 rating against water, and that even includes the adapter. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these lightstrips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

Looking to light up your office instead? You could grab Govee’s 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to music so you can have reactive lighting while gaming.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also currently tracking Govee’s RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Backlight Kit marked down to $28.50, a new all-time low price. This neon-style TV LED light kit is the perfect way to upgrade your home theater in the new year. There are 180 individual LEDs that are all encased in a neon casing with a triangular slope to create a brighter and more diffused light. Designed to cover all four sides of 48-55 inch TVs and three sides of 65-75 inch TVs, this strip will work on a wide range of setups. It’s also Wi-Fi connected, which enables Alexa and Assistant voice control, and the RGBIC technology delivers the ability to show multiple colors at a time on the same strip.

Govee RGBIC Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

RGBIC Lighting Effects: Govee RGBIC outdoor lights contain independent control chip, which allow individual segments to display multiple colors at the same time, bringing an excellent color experience for your garden.

IP65 Waterproof: Use provided cable ties, clamps and adhesive to fix the LED outdoor lights on any dry and clean surface. Lights continue to work whether it’s mild splashes by the pool or the mist from your sprinklers (The adapter is IP65 waterproof).

WiFi Voice Control: Govee outdoor lights support Alexa and Google Assistant intelligent control. Enjoy hands-free control of LED outdoor lights using our convenient voice control feature to adjust the colors or brightness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!