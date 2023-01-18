Grab this meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug at its best price in months, now $26

Meross Ecommerce (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $25.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’ll normally spend $33 for this smart plug. Amazon itself has it on sale for $27 right now, though it’s out of stock with no set in-stock date, and today’s deal is the first purchasable discount that we’ve seen since back in September. Designed to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this outdoor smart plug is pretty versatile. Each of the three outlets is individually controlled, meaning you’ll be able to use Siri or other voice assistants to turn on just one, or all of them. Plus, you can tie the outlets into smart home automations to turn connected devices on or off automatically. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Speaking of HomeKit, did you see that Apple released a brand-new HomePod today? For more details on that, check out our coverage over at 9to5Mac. However, the deal seekers among you might want to consider the Google Nest Hub Max that’s on sale for $190 right now. It comes in at $109 below Apple’s HomePod price and delivers a full smart display experience with a built-in home security camera as well.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

