OMOTON’s dual metal MacBook/iPad vertical stand now starting from $24 for a limited time

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, OM_Mall (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) is now offering the OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand from $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and as much as $35 in some colorways, this is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we have seen it go for less in the past, today’s offer is matching the list price we saw over the holidays last year and makes for a notable way to neatly stow MacBooks, laptops, iPads, and more. Made of anodized aluminum with non-toxic and non-slip silicone mats to prevent scratching, this model features a pair of slots to store two devices at the same time. The adjustable nature of the storage slots allows for wide compatibility with gear ranging from 14mm in thickness up to 42mm. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal is actually quite competitive when it comes to metal dual vertical stands from brands we are familiar with at the moment. And while it’s hard to recommend some of the models we don’t have much experience with over our lead offer, this Dofuhem single slot model comes in at $12.50 and this dual option is listed for under $17, both with Prime shipping. But again we don’t know a whole lot about these options by comparison to the OMOTON variant above.

And while we are talking MacBooks, the lates models were just unveiled yesterday and we are already seeing some solid promotions on pre-orders. Over at Best Buy, you’ll find the new M2 Pro and Pro Max models shipping with $100 gift cards attached, which is the best deal we have tracked thus far. All fo the details you need on that is waiting in this morning’s coverage right here.

OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Updated Dock Version: Double dock stand capable of supporting two laptops simultaneously (e.g. MacBook, Samsung, Microsoft Surface, etc).

Adjustable Size: Adjustable width compatible with various laptops as well as the thickness of notebooks varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 1.65in / 42mm.

Protective Mat: Non-toxic and non-slip silicone mats cover the laptop slots to avoid scratches on your devices; non-slip silicone pads pads on the base ensure stability and security.

Durable and Stable: Its anodized aluminum is scratch-resistant and its wide base guarantees stability to prevent your laptop(s) from falling down.

