XFX’s latest RX 7900XT GPU upgrades your rig for 8K gaming at new low of $880.50

Amazon is now offering the XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT Ultra Graphics Card for $880.68 shipped. Down from $95, our last mention of this GPU was earlier this month at $900 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s also only the second time that we’ve seen the latest RX 7900XT go on sale, making today’s discount even more notable. Released last month, the RX 7900XT delivers the latest that AMD has to offer to your desktop. With RDNA 3 technology, you’ll find next-generation ray tracing support as well as 20GB of GDDR6 memory in tow. You’ll get full DisplayPort 2.1 support here which lets you use up to 8K 165Hz, 4K 480Hz, or even 1440p 900Hz so you’ll be ready to handle anything that launches as far as monitors goes for the next several years. Dive into our hands-on review where we said that this lineup offers “value where it matters” then keep reading for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $130 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

House your new system in the NZXT H9, which we just went hands-on with. In our review we called the H9 a “big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC.” The case features lots of tempered glass, plenty of room to build, and many of the features that we’ve come to know and love from NZXT. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup now that we’re solidly into 2023.

XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900XT GPU features:

The XFX AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, featuring the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, deliver ultra-high frame rates for your favorite games at 4K max settings.

