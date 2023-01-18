Zagg launches first sitewide sale in months with 25% off MagSafe gear and Apple must-haves

ZAGG is launching its latest sitewide sale today to celebrate being midway through the week and taking 25% off its entire collection of Apple chargers and accessories in the process. Shipping is free across the board and the price cuts will automatically apply at checkout. Decking out your latest iPhone 14 or Apple Watch setup, there are plenty of markdowns on already popular releases as well as all-new additions to the lineup. Fitting into the latter category, the all-new mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand just hit the scene earlier in the month and is already on sale for $97.46. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low at over $32 off. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Another one of our top picks from the flash sale, the mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger is down to $112.49. Down from $150, this is one of the first price cuts since back on Prime Day at $37 off while coming within $7 of the 2022 low.

Having just launched just over a year ago, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 14 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There are pages full of iPhone 14 chargers, iPad keyboard covers, and other accessories for Apple’s latest up for grabs with 25% in savings attached.

mophie powerstation wireless stand features:

Stream movies or make video calls without worrying about a low battery! The all-new powerstation wireless stand with MagSafe charges your iPhone 13/12 and more in an ultra-versatile package. An adjustable stand folds out to hold your phone upright while it charges and you text or stream. The powerstation wireless stand also includes a standard ¼ inch tripod socket to take your video call or social post to the next level.

