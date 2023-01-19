Add four HomeKit meross Wi-Fi smart plugs to your setup for $33, their best price in months

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its 15A Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Plugs for $32.79 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since right before Thanksgiving when this kit fell to $31. This discount also comes within $3 of the best price that we’ve seen all-time going back to 2021. Ready to overhaul your smart home setup, you’ll find these plugs set themselves apart from the rest with HomeKit compatibility in addition to Alexa and Assistant. This means that you’ll be able to use the meross smart plugs with nearly every home automation platform to turn on or off coffee makers, lights, or even schedule router reboots. At right around $8 per plug, it’s hard to beat the value found here. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $9 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs or HomeKit compatibility, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget about the meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug that’s on sale for $26 right now. We discovered this deal yesterday and it likely won’t last long. Down from $33, this marks the best price that we’ve seen in months and further expands your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup to cover outdoor spaces as well, making it a great pair with today’s lead deal.

meross HomeKit Smart Plug 4-pack features:

To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely. Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

