Lenovo’s Legion 5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop falls 22% in return to all-time low of $900

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,150, this 22% discount, or solid $250 price drop marks the first return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The Lenovo Legion 5 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Ryzen 5 5600 6-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz IPS display comes with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for creative work and Dolby Vision HDR. Wi-Fi 6, Nahimic 3D audio, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $789.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the ASUS option above. The screen here is effectively the same as the one you get with the Legion 5, though the refresh rate is cut to 144Hz. The total RAM here is also the same at 8GB which is enough for most modern AAA games. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Looking to grab a gaming desktop instead? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Archangel Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop marked down to $900. The RTX 3060 is great for entry- to mid-level gaming at 1080p or 1440p even pushing things to 120/144 FPS in some games with relative ease. You’ll also get a 1TB NVMe drive, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, you’ll get a free gaming-focused keyboard and mouse to get you up and going as soon as the system arrives.

2022 Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop features:

The Lenovo Legion 5 is purpose-built for gaming performance. Experience today’s top AAA games on this high-performance Lenovo gaming laptop. Inside the clean, minimalist chassis of the Legion 5 is everything you ever need to compete on equal footing with the pros. This includes the latest generation AMD Ryzen™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics for performance that’s AI-optimized by the Legion AI Engine powering the revolutionary Legion Coldfront 3.0 and Q Control. The 15″ FHD display will let you play your best with a combination of lightning-fast frame rates, 120 Hz refresh rate, and <3 ms response time, plus deep colors for full-fidelity gaming.

