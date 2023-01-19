Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop hits best price since Black Friday at $900

Amazon is offering the Skytech Archangel Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $899.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $1,100 normal going rate, our last mention of an RTX 3060-powered desktop was $1,000 back in November. We did see an RTX 3060-powered desktop hit $760 back on Black Friday in limited numbers, making today’s deal the best that we’ve seen since then. While this desktop might not have the latest technology packed in it, you’ll find that there’s still more than enough power to play your favorite games. The Ryzen 5 3600 was my go-to processor for a few years, and still one that I utilize almost daily for 3D CAD work. Plus, the RTX 3060 is great for entry- to mid-level gaming at 1080p or 1440p even pushing things to 120/144 FPS in some games with relative ease. You’ll also get a 1TB NVMe drive, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, you’ll get a free gaming-focused keyboard and mouse to get you up and going as soon as the system arrives. Learn more about the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

With your $200 in savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Sceptre’s 25-inch 165Hz gaming monitor that can be bought for $166 at Amazon. That leaves an additional $34 in your pocket and gives you a brand-new high refresh rate display to use for gaming. Plus, the 1080p resolution will be ideal for your RTX 3060 as it should be able to handle most games at high or ultra settings at decent frame rates.

Something else to consider picking up before your new desktop arrives is Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO X gaming headset that’s on sale for $53 right now. Coming in at 41% off, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Picking up a headset fully wraps up your gaming setup and gets you ready to play your favorite titles while staying in constant contact with teammates.

Skytech Archangel Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Archangel lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Archangel gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

