This aluminum adjustable laptop stand makes your 2023 more ergonomic for $15 (50% off)

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand for $14.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MR9YMNG8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $30 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 50% from the list price and comes within $3 of our last mention from this past December. Designed to hold just about any laptop, even larger 17 to 18 inch models, this stand is perfect for making your workstation a bit more ergonomic. It’s height-adjustable so you can change how tall the laptop is and once you pick a spot, you’ll be able to lock it in place. On top of lifting your laptop off the desk, this stand will also help keep your computer cooler overall. So, if one of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions is to have a more ergonomic work setup at home, then this is a must-have. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $6.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is around 50% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Don’t forget that we just found Apple’s brand-new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros on sale. Announced earlier this week, you can already save $49 in cash or pick up a $100 gift card depending on the route you’re wanting to go. Then, swing by our Apple guide to find other office essentials to overhaul your work setup in 2023.

LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand for desk can raise your laptop up to 5.5inches. Included with an Allen Key, you can set your laptop at various heights and set the keyboard at a suitable angle which will be extremely convenient if you use your laptop in a variety of locations. With its adjustable feature, this laptop desk stand will improve your posture while working. Set according to your needs, an ergonomic laptop stand will raise your screen to eye level, preventing strain on your neck and back caused by a forced downward posture, furthermore you won’t need to stretch your arms in awkward ways to type.

