Native Union debuts new MagSafe Italian plant-based AirPods Pro 2 case and more

Today we are taking a closer look at the new Native Union AirPods Pro 2 cases. Responsible for a range of notable Apple gear accessories, including the unique Tom Dixon collaboration gear, the brand has brought some of its Parisian roots and design sensibilities to Apple’s latest earbuds. Expanding its existing lineup of AirPods cases with new designs available in both both black and brand’s Kraft colorway, head below for a closer look at the new Native Union AirPods Pro 2 cases.

New Native Union AirPods Pro 2 cases

First up, we have the new Roam Case for AirPods Pro 2. It is made of a silky liquid silicone and comes complete with a matte aluminum clip so you can attach them to just about anything. One thing to point out here is that the clip array has now flipped to the opposite side of the case, and there is no cutout for the new lanyard connector. The matte finish provides a non-slip grip and a tactile feel, according to Native Union, with “hassle-free access to AirPods Pro, the charging port, controls, and speakers.”

We crafted this edition of our AirPods Pro range to intentionally be the most minimalist in style, to focus more on its everyday and anywhere versatility. A smooth matte finish that lends comfortable grip. An ultra-thin form substantial enough to protect on-the-go, but slim enough to enhance the original form of your device. Finished with a sleek carabiner that’ll go with you anywhere, this is one for the modern lifestyle.

The MagSafe and wireless charging new Native Union AirPods Pro 2 case sells for $29.99 shipped on Amazon and directly from the brand’s official site.

And the (RE)Classic Case

Next up, we have the MagSafe and wireless charging-compatible Native Union (RE)Classic Case for Apple’s newest pro-model AirPods. This model takes on an even more environmentally conscious approach with a build comprised of Yatay by Coronet – “a premium plant-based compound handcrafted in Italy” that delivers both a smooth finish on the body of the case and a cross-grained blend along the top “for an elevated finish.” Along the back, you’ll find the same “Native Union Paris” text as well as the same access to your earbuds, charging port, speakers, and more. While this one doesn’t include a carabiner-style clip, it does have a cutout to access Apple’s new lanyard connection point.

Textured everyday carry, made better for the Earth with plant-based materials. In an extension of our partnership with Coronet, we’ve crafted a smooth and cross-grained blend of their Yatay material for your favorite tunes. Beautiful design, reinvented to give more consideration to the planet.

The new Native Union (RE)Classic Case for AirPods Pro comes in the same black and Kraft colorways at $39.99 – it has yet to appear on the brand’s Amazon storefront.

