Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO X Gaming Headset falls 41% to new low of $53 (Save $27)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G PRO X League of Legends Edition Gaming Headset for $52.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 41% discount, or solid $27 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This headset originally launched for $130 and today’s deal here beats our previous mention by $7. Powered by the PRO-G 50mm drivers with proprietary hybrid mesh construction, this headset can provide next-gen 7.1 object-based surround sound that will increase your situational awareness while gaming. The ear pads used on this headset can be swapped out for either leatherette or soft breathable cloth feel for total comfort with a carrying pouch with League of Legends branding so you can keep the headset and accessories protected during travel. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for themed branding and want to save some cash, you could instead check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. This headset utilizes a 3.5mm audio jack to work with practically any platform from PC to Xbox to mobile. Here you also get compatibility with 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience when used with a Windows PC with the microphone being one of the biggest differences between the headsets. The Logitech option above comes with a removable microphone arm while Razer’s microphone retracts into the left earcup when not in use so you never misplace it.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to check out another headset deal before committing to one? We’re still tracking CORSAIR’s latest HS55 Surround Gaming Headset marked down to $56, the new all-time low price. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound when gaming on PC and Mac alongside Sony Tempest 3D for PlayStation 5 gamers.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset League of Legends Edition features:

Designed to inspire, chosen for champions: Take your game to the next level with the proven engineering of the 2nd gen Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, crafted to inspire League of Legends players

Clear, precise sound: Advanced PRO G 50 mm drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response; PRO designed EQ profiles available for download with Logitech G HUB software

External PC sound card: Premium USB external sound card with EQ profile storage delivers PRO level game sound and voice comms; requires Logitech G HUB software to save EQ settings to onboard memory

