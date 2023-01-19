Slice’s Slim Pen Cutter with ‘finger-friendly’ ceramic blade returns to all-time low at $12

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSlice
Reg. $15 $12

Amazon is offering the Slice Slim Pen Cutter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, today’s 20% discount is a match for the best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, we haven’t seen the Slim Pen Cutter this low since May of 2022. Bringing Slice’s unique finger-friendly blade to your box opening setup, you don’t have to worry about little hands reaching for this cutter. With an ambidextrous design and a reversible blade orientation for left-handed users, the Slice Slim Pen Cutter is easy to use for everyone. Plus, the blade itself is said to last 11 times longer than normal cutters. Keep reading for more.

If the finger-friendly blade isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up an 8-pack of box cutters on Amazon. Coming in at $7, you’ll save a few bucks here and have several knives to leave around the house so you’re always ready to open a box. These box cutters even have snappable blades so you can always have a sharp edge to cut with. Just keep in mind that these have traditional blades and will absolutely cut your finger if given the opportunity.

For a more utilitarian knife, Slice’s Utility Knife is on sale for $32 right now. It utilizes the same finger-safe blade technology as today’s lead deal, meaning that this is a great package opener for everyone in the family. Plus, when not being used, it folds up to keep everyone from having to see the blade. Then, swing by our Amazon guide to find great deals to order, letting you put any of your new knives to work as soon as they arrive.

Slice Slim Pen Cutter features:

The Slice 10476 Manual Slim Pen Cutter uses the same finger-friendly blade as our original pen cutters, offering the same safety benefits. Slice’s proprietary grind—applied to advanced ceramics—creates a unique edge that’s safe to the touch and lasts up to 11 times longer than comparable metal blades.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Slice

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 38% on Razer’s 2021 Barracuda X Wireless Gam...
Give your old Apple TV the refreshed Siri Remote with a...
Enjoy 60W USB-C and three 110V AC ports on BougeRV’s ...
FlexiSpot discounts popular standing desks to start the...
Amazon’s 2022 all-new Kindle Kids hits best price...
Ayaneo’s new Air Plus portable gaming handheld fe...
Anker’s premium Nebula Cosmos Max 4K smart projec...
Yummly smart meat thermometer undercuts holiday deal wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments