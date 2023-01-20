Amazon offers its winter styles up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, more from $7 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off in-house jackets, vests, layering pieces and more from $7 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Amazon Essentials Black Packable Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $16.90 and is regularly priced at up to $36. Today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low and this style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for the remainder of winter and spring. The water-resistant material is highly convenient and it’s highly packable, making it a great option for traveling. It also has zippered hand warmer pockets that are nice for storing your phone or wallet. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale by clicking here. Plus, be sure to check out Nike’s new January markdowns here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Vest $17 (Orig. $36)
- Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Coat $58 (Orig. $64)
- Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket $15 (Orig. $28)
- Amazon Essentials Fleece Jogger Pant $16 (Orig. $20)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt $14 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Long Hooded Jacket $41 (Orig. $75)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Puffer Jacket $23 (Orig. $42)
- Amazon Essentials Sherpa Woven Jacket $27 (Orig. $50)
- Amazon Essentials Quilted Sherpa-Lined Puffer $33 (Orig. $60)
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $13 (Orig. $22)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!