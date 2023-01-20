Amazon offers its winter styles up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, more from $7 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $7
a person standing posing for the camera

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off in-house jackets, vests, layering pieces and more from $7 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Amazon Essentials Black Packable Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $16.90 and is regularly priced at up to $36. Today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low and this style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for the remainder of winter and spring. The water-resistant material is highly convenient and it’s highly packable, making it a great option for traveling. It also has zippered hand warmer pockets that are nice for storing your phone or wallet. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale by clicking here. Plus, be sure to check out Nike’s new January markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Bose offers up to $200 off sound bars, more from $199 a...
Save 35% on Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPa...
Organize everything in this Cocoon GRID-IT! MacBook car...
Lexar’s 512GB sandblasted 2,000MB/s RGB portable ...
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G smartphone now even more ...
Give your skin and hair a refresh in 2023 with Bath ...
Amazon clears out Apple’s M1 Mac mini to all-time...
Cooler Master’s regularly $110 CK721 65% Hybrid W...
Load more...
Show More Comments