Bose offers up to $200 off sound bars, more from $199 ahead of Super Bowl LVII next month

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next month, Bose has launched a wide-ranging home theater sale to upgrade your entertainment center with some serious audio. The new Game-On sale event is delivering hundreds of dollars in savings on the brand’s sound bars, surround speakers, sub woofers, and more – much of which can be connected together or used individually – starting from $199 shipped. These deals are available directly from Bose and over at Amazon, but you will find some refurbished units down even lower with the same warranty as the new models if you’re looking to save some cash with re-certified gear (you’ll find all of that right here). Head below for a closer look at our top picks.

Bose Game-On sale:

While we are talking home theater deals, be sure to check out this price drop on the latest Apple TV Siri remote if you’re looking to upgrade, then swing by our dedicated hub for even more discounts. One notable alternative to the models above, especially for folks with a Samsung 4K TV, is the brands’s 2022 3.2.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at new low of $398. Now delivering up to 47% in savings, this system delivers a main sound bar with center channel and up-firing speakers alongside a wireless subwoofer and you can get all of the details right here.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features:

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 — It’s the most immersive Bose voice control soundbar. Two custom-engineered upfiring dipole speakers work with Bose technologies to make it feel as if sound is coming from every direction — even overhead

Dolby Atmos soundbar — This wireless Bluetooth soundbar lends an extra dimension of height to your sound. Proprietary Bose TrueSpace spatial processing analyzes and upmixes sounds for an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more

Sleek design — From material quality to construction and finishes to controls, Bose obsessed over every detail to produce a Bluetooth soundbar speaker that looks as astonishing as it sounds

Built-in voice assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant) — Noise-rejecting microphones work together to listen in every direction for your commands, even when the music’s playing loudly. For times when you want privacy, just disable the microphones with the mic-off button

Voice control soundbar — Exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology expands your voice capabilities like no other smart soundbar can. In addition to controlling your Dolby Atmos soundbar, you can control your TV, cable and more with just your voice

