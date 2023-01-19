Give your old Apple TV the refreshed Siri Remote with a discount to $50 (Reg. $59)

Woot offers the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’re looking at a $6 delivery fee. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer marks the first price cut in over a month and the lowest we’ve seen in roughly 10 months. It’s a rare chance to save in any case, but also delivers $9 in savings to mark the second-best price. Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

With a new work week now inching closer to the weekend, all of the best Apple deals are currently up for the taking. The New Year is now picking up and delivering some pretty notable markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, as well as all of our favorite Cupertino company’s other latest gear. We break down all of those price cuts in our guide.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!