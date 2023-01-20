ESR’s latest HaloLock MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $30 (Reg. $40+)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers the HaloLock Kickstand 10,000mAh MagSafe Battery Pack for $49.49 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings while delivering one of the first chances to save to date. This accessory just launched back alongside the iPhone 14 series last fall and arrives with an array of integrated magnets that enable the MagSafe charging tech at the second-best price ever. Just like Apple’s official model, it sports a 7.5W output for 14 series handsets, but then steps up with a 10,000mAh internal battery and built-in kickstand. There’s also a 5,000mAh model available for $35.99, down from its usual $46 going rate to also mark the second-best price yet. Head below for more.

Ditching the built-in kickstand, ESR also has a recently-released HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack that’s a bit more affordable. Dropping down to $38.24 for the larger 10,000mAh capacity, this is one of the first price cuts from the usual $50 going rate. It’s $3 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Those who only need 5,000mAh of portable power can also score the smaller capacity version at $29.74, down from $40. Each of these pack much of the same features as the lead deal, just without the ability to prop up your device. They’re of course less expensive, too.

As some of our favorite alternatives on the market, we also just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions.

HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Power Bank features:

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for browsing or FaceTiming on the go. Conveniently located side USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank, so your phone stays charged up when you’re FaceTiming.

