Lexar’s 512GB sandblasted 2,000MB/s RGB portable SSD hits best price yet at $76.50

Amazon is offering the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable Solid-State Drive for $76.49 shipped. This model launched in spring 2022 at $130 before sliding down to the $120 range a few months later. We saw a solid price drop to $90 over the holiday season last year and now a new Amazon all-time low. Lexar’s SL660 Blaze delivers more than respectable specs, outrunning much of the competition at a lower price point with up to 2000MB/s transfer speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, USB-C/A connectivity, and NVMe performance. The aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish “for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance” is a particularly nice touch along with the included and detachable stand as well as RGB lighting, not to mention the extended 5-year warranty. Head below for more details.

Options in the sub $76 range for a portable SSD that can reach these kinds of speeds is limited at best. But you can land the Kingston XS2000 500GGB model down at $65 right now. Still sitting at the Amazon all-time low, this one has to be one of the best bang for your buck options out there at this price, reaching speeds comparable to the model above but without the gaming focus and RGB lighting.

Speaking of gaming SSDs, we are also tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD down at $117. This one of the latest releases from the brand’s gaming-focused lineup with an even more impressive RGB lighting array, up to 2,000MB/s speeds, and a metal build. We were big fans after going hands-on and you can get a breakdown of the ongoing deal price in yesterday’s coverage right here.

Lexar SL660 Blaze Portable Gaming SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience

Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

