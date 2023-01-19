Latest 2,000MB/s WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting down at $117

Amazon is now offering the latest model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $116.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 shipped before sliding into the $150 range in November last year. It now carries a $137 regular price directly from Western Digital, is sitting within a few bucks of the December price drop, and is at the lowest we can find. As you might know from our hands-on review, it delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for game storage as well as just about anything else you might put on a portable SSD. From there, it also illuminates any surface you rest it on with customizable RGB lighting as well as featuring a metal-plated build and a shock-resistant structure. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the 500GB model that sells for $83 shipped. This way you can land all of the same specs and features, including the RGB lighting action, for less, providing you can make do with the lighter capacity load.

However, the portable gaming SSD deals don’t stop there though. Yesterday, we saw the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB is now matching the lowest price we have tracked alongside the best price yet on Seagate’s Firecuda 2TB portable RGB gaming SSD at $265. Just make sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new SanDisk PRO-G40 Thunderbolt SSD as well as the rest of the portable models on sale including Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB at $100.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

