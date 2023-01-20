National Geographic’s Rock Tumbler Starter Kit returns to all-time low price of $41.50, more

As part of its Gold Box deals, Amazon is offering a selection of National Geographic Science and Activity Kits starting from $14. Leading the way here is the National Geographic Rock Tumbler Starter Kit for $41.49 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 17% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. We last saw this price back around Black Friday and it has only been this low a handful of times before. This kit comes with everything you need to take a rough gem and polish it down to a shiny piece suited for display. The tumbler with a 1-pound barrel is the centerpiece here with four bags of polishing grits. A detailed, full-color learning guide is included to help you along the way. Be sure to keep reading below for more National Geographic kit deals.

More National Geographic Science and Activity Kits:

While these kits are great for the STEAM students in your life, some of them have the potential to make some messes. If you’d like to have some help cleaning up your home after the holidays, you can grab the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station marked down to $499, the new all-time low. This vacuum features full object recognition with LiDAR and 3D cameras mapping your home so you won’t have to pick up objects before a cleaning. The front-facing camera here also allows you to check in on what it’s doing at any time with the app as well. The design here allows the robot to effectively clean both carpeted and hardwood floors while avoiding getting tangled by hair.

National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit features:

CREATE YOUR OWN GEMSTONES – Rock tumbling is a hugely popular hobby for kids and adults! This starter rock tumbler makes it fun and easy to turn rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones, thanks to its simple operation and durable design.

EASY TO USE AND EDUCATIONAL – Detailed tumbler instructions lead you step-by-step through the rock tumbling process, A full-color learning guide details how rocks are naturally polished and has fascinating facts about the gemstones in the kit.

ALL-IN-ONE TUMBLING KIT – This kit has everything you need and then some! You get ½ a pound of rough rocks with nine different types of gemstones inside, five jewelry fastenings, and our four-stage rock polishing grit.

