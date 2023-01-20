Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner falls $600 to new all-time low of $499 (Save 55%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station for $499 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,099, this 55% discount, or solid $600 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This even beats out the Black Friday pricing we saw by $300. This vacuum features full object recognition with LiDAR and 3D cameras mapping your home so you won’t have to pick up objects before a cleaning. The front-facing camera here also allows you to check in on what it’s doing at any time with the app as well. The design here allows the robot to effectively clean both carpeted and hardwood floors while avoiding getting tangled by hair. The self-empty base also packs in a 5-layer HEPA filter to trap particulates while emptying the bot. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $140. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture that other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the Samsung option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to get a deeper carpet clean? In that case, you’ll want to grab the Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine marked down to $174.50, the lowest price we can find. A combination of five spin scrub brushes and HeatForce drying are in place to make short work of “stubborn pet stains and embedded dirt” not to mention the ability to refresh the furniture with the included upholstery tool. An 8-foot hose for handheld tasks alongside the brand’s Auto Mix tech that combines and dispenses “solution for optimal carpet washing” are in place here with some bundled in Oxy Pet formula to get you started.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Clean Station had LiDAR sensors, a 3D Camera, and advanced AI Object Recognition technology, which identifies and avoids objects in your home. It adjusts to multiple floor surfaces, such as hard wood and carpet, for an optimized clean. Monitor your home through a live video stream to your mobile phone with Jet Live Home Monitoring, and use the no-touch, hygienic Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin. Comprehensive 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust. Jet Bot AI+ identifies the type of floor surface and power needed to clean thoroughly and deeper into carpets with power control technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!