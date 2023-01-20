Save $50 on Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame today at $140

Amazon is now offering the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $190 and currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and $10 under the Black Friday price we saw last year. While certainly not the most affordable digital picture frame out there, it does have the feature set to backup the price tag. Via the Nixplay iOS/Android app, a web browser, or even email, “you can send photos and video clips direct to your family’s living rooms, privately.” This Wi-Fi frame boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen display – “so Grandma can easily touch to heart all her favorite photos” – that can rest on the wall or a table in both landscape or portrait orientations (content will automatically rotate as well). It even works alongside Amazon Alexa gear to call up a playlist of photos and more. Head below for additional details.

If the touchscreen feature isn’t overly important to you, the W10F model Nixplay digital picture frame is currently selling for $120 shipped on Amazon with the same size display and much of the same feature set otherwise. However, if you step out of the popular Nixplay options, there are far more affordable models like this 10.1-inch FRAMEO at $69. I personally don’t have any experience with the other brands, but this one is relatively popular on Amazon and even less expensive for today only.

Or forget all of that entirely and get yourself a gorgeous new iPad with an even better touchscreen display and just about all of the same feature set as a digital picture frame alongside about a million other uses. We are tracking refurbished models right now starting from just $120 alongside previous-generation flagship configurations at up to $399 off the going rates. All of the details you need on this sale event are waiting right here.

Nixplay Smart Touch Screen Picture Frame features:

Trusted by over 2.5 million Nixplay customers. Make it easy for you and even easier for Grandma – with Nixplay you can send photos and video clips direct to your family’s living rooms, privately – wherever they are – via the Nixplay iOS or Android Mobile App, Desktop Web App and Email. Our newest and best frame yet with touch screen panel so Grandma can easily touch to heart all her favorite photos! Wall Mount or Tabletop, Portrait or Landscape our frames can be easily positioned anyway you want, and your content will automatically rotate. niX-SenseMe is our smart sensor that wakes the frame when you’re in the room and sleeps the frame when you’re not.

