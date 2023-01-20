Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $399 refurb discount to new low, plus more in Woot sale

Woot is now discounting an assortment of certified refurbished previous-generation iPad models. All starting with some ultra-affordable offerings from $119.99, shipping is free for Prime members or you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick however is marking down the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB to $799.99. Down from its original $1,199 price tag, this $399 discount is delivering a new all-time low. For comparison, the new M2 counterpart sells for $1,169 right now, making today’s price cut a more affordable option to consider for a flagship tablet.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

Speaking of previous-generation machines seeing deep discounts, this morning saw Amazon begin clearing out the M1 Mac mini. Right after Apple just revealed the new M2 successor, you can now score an even more affordable price point thanks to the up to $179 in savings that have landed on the older compact macOS experience, all starting from $554.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

