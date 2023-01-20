Satechi’s Pro Hub Max is fit for Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros at $67.50 (Reg. $100), more

Satechi via its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a must-have accessory to pair with Apple’s upcoming M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The Pro Hub Max has been a staple in my current 14-inch MacBook arsenal, and now the USB-C hub is dropping to $67.65 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $100, today’s offer amounts to over 32% in savings and delivers the best we’ve seen in quite some time. Over the holidays it was trending at 25% off via a sitewide sale, and this discount now steps in to undercut that by an extra $8. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Also getting in on the savings, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its Multiport MX Adapter at $134.99. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at one of the first discounts to date and a new Amazon low. Delivering about every port you could want to your Apple M1 workstation, Satechi’s latest is also its most capable yet. Packed within the bus-powered design you’ll find dual 4K HDMI outputs as well as a pair of USB-C slots with 100W power passthrough. Rounding up the total number of ports to nine, you’ll find two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and micro/SD card readers. All that of course comes in a fitting aluminum house fit for Apple’s latest Macs.

Though if you’re looking for a more desktop-class solution, the savings continue over to one of our favorite offerings at offerings from another brand. The popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages at $270. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

