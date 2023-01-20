Shark’s latest True HEPA Air Purifier designed for homes with pets sees first drop to $176

Amazon is now offering the latest Shark HP102PET True HEPA Air Purifier for $175.85 shipped. Normally going for $223.50, this 21% discount, or solid $48 price drop marks the first we’ve tracked to date and is the new all-time low. Designed for homes with pets, this Shark air purifier uses a true HEPA filter paired with an activated carbon filter to capture pollen, pet dander, odors, and more. There is also an integrated air quality sensor here which allows Shark’s Clean Sense IQ to automatically adjust the fan power when airborne particulates increase. This smaller air purifier is really only capable of processing 500-square feet of air every hour which makes it best for smaller rooms. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $62 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean your air, they won’t clean your floors. In that case, you’ll want to grab the Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine marked down to $174.50, the lowest price we can find. A combination of five spin scrub brushes and HeatForce drying are in place to make short work of “stubborn pet stains and embedded dirt” not to mention the ability to refresh the furniture with the included upholstery tool. An 8-foot hose for handheld tasks alongside the brand’s Auto Mix tech that combines and dispenses “solution for optimal carpet washing” are in place here with some bundled in Oxy Pet formula to get you started.

Shark HP102PET True HEPA Air Purifier features:

The Shark Air Purifier Pet uses Pure Air MicroForce to deliver fast, powerful, and quiet purification in a compact size. Clean Sense IQ senses air quality and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air in your home, while reporting results in real time. The True HEPA filter captures 99.98% of airborne particles like allergens, dust, and dander. Cleans up to 500 square feet.

