Give the rugs and upholstery a 2023 refresh with Hoover carpet cleaners from $126 (Reg. $240+)

Amazon has now now launched a new Hoover floor care sale to refresh your carpets and upholstery for the new year. One notable option here is the Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine (FH68050) for $174.65 shipped. Regularly $240 and currently marked down to $190 directly from Hoover, this is the lowest price we can find with up to $65 in savings. While we have seen it down in the $190 range at Amazon over the last few months, today’s deal is delivering a new all-time low there. A combination of five spin scrub brushes and HeatForce drying are in place to make short work of “stubborn pet stains and embedded dirt” not to mention the ability to refresh the furniture with the included upholstery tool. An 8-foot hose for handheld tasks alongside the brand’s Auto Mix tech that combines and dispenses “solution for optimal carpet washing” are in place here with some bundled in Oxy Pet formula to get you started. Head below for more Hoover Amazon deals.

The rest of the deals in Amazon’s new Hoover sale can be found on this landing page. Ranging from upright cordless handheld vacuums and more starting from $107.50 are joined by additional carpet and upholstery cleaners to give folks some options on which models might suite their 2023 refresh best. Everything is waiting for you right here.

While we are upgrading our floor care capabilities, you might want to take a closer look at the other deals we have live right now. Alongside this 58% price drop on Anker’s eufy S11 Reach upright and handheld HomeVac, we are also still tracking deep deals on ECOVACS robot models. The regularly $400 N8+, for example, is now down at $268 shipped right now alongside other models stating as low as $230 and all of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine features:

Stubborn pet stains and embedded dirt are no match for the five counter-rotating SpinScrub brushes that scrub at multiple angles to loosen, lift, and remove even the toughest stains for a lasting clean. Combine the power of SpinScrub brushes with HeatForce faster drying for a complete clean that renews your carpets from the inside out. Deep cleaning goes beyond just the floor with versatile tools. Use the pet tool for stubborn pet messes, and use the upholstery tool that scrubs and lifts on fabrics and furniture

