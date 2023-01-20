TCL, Samsung, more sound bar setups now start from just $70 with up to $130 in savings

From now through end of the month, Woot is offering up to 68% off a range of TCL, Samsung, and LG sound bar and sub woofer solutions to upgrade your home theater setup. With the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, and more on the horizon, now might be a good time to consider enhancing your audio capabilities. Joining this morning’s Bose home theater sale, this Woot event delivers some far more affordable options starting at $70 alongside $100 sound bar and wireless subwoofer combos as well as some higher-end solutions that still undercut most of the Bose options we are tracking. Everything ships free for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. They might not be quite as premium a solution as the Bose gear, but they also keep more cash in your pocket and might very well be a solid upgrade over your existing setup at the same time. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Woot sound bar deals:

As we mentioned above, Bose launched a notable Game-On sale of its own ahead of the biggest American sporting event of the year. Starting from $199, you’ll find everything from its entry-level sound bars to its surround speaker setups and subwoofers marked down right now alongside even lower refurbished offers. All of the details you need on those are right here and be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for even more.

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound. Feel the power of deep, rich bass with woofer speakers built directly into the sound bar. Enjoy a full and exhilarating audio experience and get the most out of your entertainment.

