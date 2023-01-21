Keep snow and ice off your windshield with this car cover at $24 (29% off), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EcoNour (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its car-focused accessories priced from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Car Windshield Cover for Ice and Snow at $23.99. Down from $34, this $10 discount, or 29% price drop, returns the cover to the best price that we’ve seen in the past year. Designed to cut down on how much snow or ice is built up on your windshield, this will help make your morning routine to leave the house much easier. This cover fits over the windshield of most vehicles and attaches via your rearview mirrors. Then, when it’s time to leave, just unstrap it and pull the snow or ice off the windshield and then you don’t have to worry about scraping it clean before pulling out of the driveway. Check out the rest of the sale at Amazon before heading below to learn more.

If you don’t want to spend $24 to keep snow and ice off the car, you might want to consider picking up a dedicated ice scraper/snow brush. Coming in at $10 on Amazon, it saves an additional $14 from today’s lead deal but will require more work to get on the road, so there’s a give and take here.

Further upgrade your car setup with iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 dashboard iPhone mount. On sale right now for $20, you’ll be saving 20% here and scoring the second-best price that we’ve seen. This holder mounts to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to operate your car hands-free, making it a safety upgrade as much as a convenience buy since it’ll keep your phone at eye level to see navigation instructions and more.

EcoNour Car Windshield Cover features:

Cleaning up piles of snow can really take a toll on your mood. Also, all the scraping and cleaning up can cause cold hands and frostbitten fingers. And all the ice can soak up your apparel and your shoes. It protects your windshield and eliminates the need to scrape off the ice during chilly mornings. It Protects your windshield wipers and the wiper fluids from clogging and prevents ice formation on the windscreen. The enhanced 600D Oxford Fabric is super durable and effective in cleaning up windshields without sogging or tearing them apart into pieces. It is an ultimate addition to all your winter morning issues!

