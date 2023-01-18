Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard iPhone car mount at $20

Amazon now offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Seeing its first discount since the holiday season, this is down from the usual $25 going rate thanks to the 20% price cut. It’s the second-best discount we’ve seen and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low from back on Black Friday last year. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold everything from the compact iPhone 13 mini to larger 14 Pro Max and other handsets in-between.

As notable as iOttie’s latest release is for bringing the best of the best to your ride, this $10 alternative on Amazon is still a best-seller in the category and will mount your iPhone or Android device in place without an issue. It sports an air vent design that clips right onto your car, and will keep your smartphone in view during roadtrips or daily commutes for half the cost of the lead deal.

Then while you’ll find all of today’s best discounts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning, last week also saw Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks go on sale. Marking down several versions from $35, these are some of the best prices yet on some notable iPhone 14 companions.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

