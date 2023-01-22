Owlet’s regularly $369 Dream Duo smart baby monitoring system drops to low of $215, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NetRush (100% positive 12-month rating) and Kaspien (98% positive 12-month rating) via Amazon are offering a selection of Owlet Smart Baby Monitoring Systems with deals starting from $55. Leading the way here has to be the Owlet Dream Duo Smart Baby Monitoring System for $215 shipped. Normally going for $369, this 42% discount or solid $154 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price, beating the Black Friday pricing by $64. Here you will get a video camera bundled with the Owlet smart sock which can monitor heart rate, oxygen level, sleep quality, and total hours slept. The camera itself connects to your home’s Wi-Fi to send video to your smartphone and you can even zoom in 4x to get a better look. You’ll also be able to track the room temperature with said camera. Head below for more Owlet deals.

More Owlet Baby Monitoring System deals:

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Want to add some smart lighting to your nursery to help control sleep schedules? We’re currently tracking 65.6 feet of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lightstrips marked down to $37.50, the new all-time low price. Here you’ll get two 32.8-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection.

Owlet Dream Duo features:

Track baby’s sleep trends using award-winning technology- Wear for every nap and bedtime to track your baby’s sleep, including number of wakings, heart rate, oxygen level, sleep quality, and total hours slept.

Owlet cam streams HD video with night vision- From anywhere on your phone, stream secure, HD video of your favorite view of Baby in reliable clarity.

Personalized sleep program- From 4-12 months old, access Owlet’s award-winning sleep program and receive an adaptable sleep schedule tailored to your baby’s needs. See better sleep in as few as 7 days.

130° wide-angle 4X zoom- See everything you need from your phone with a wide-angle view, 4X pinch-to-zoom and room temperature sensor for complete visibility into your baby’s crib and room.

