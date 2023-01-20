Save 38% on 65.6-feet of Govee’s Wi-Fi RGB LED Lightstrips at new all-time low of $37.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering 65.6-feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Strip Lights for $37.50 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this bundle. Here you’ll get two 32.8-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for some other lighting options? We’re currently tracking a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs starting from $22. Leading the way there is the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb down at $55.50. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Govee Smart RGB LED Light Strip features:

Govee strip light works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to turn it on or off, change lighting colors and adjust the brightness to the desired level simply with your voice. Just say “Alexa, turn on the light”. And in no time the light comes in vibrant colors. Its convenience not only frees your hands but also saves your time for more things to do. Want to enjoy a visual feast? All you have to do is to ask!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!