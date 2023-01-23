This mini 1080p FPV drone is great for learning to fly at $37 on Amazon (New low, save 32%)

DeeRC (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its D40 FPV 1080p Drone for $36.79 shipped. Down from $54, today’s 32% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also one of the first major sales that we’ve tracked since it launched at Amazon. This drone is perfect for those who are just starting out learning to fly, and DeeRC says that “in 10 minutes you will handle (fly) the drone perfectly.” It’s simple to use, leverages Wi-Fi to transmit the 1080p camera back to your smartphone, and there’s an app that lets you really customize the flight experience. With the app, you’ll be able to do circle flying, customizable flight paths, 360 degree flips, and more. With the two batteries that are included here, you’ll be able to fly up to 40 minutes before it’s time to head inside and charge back up. Keep reading for more.

Save $1.50 when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $35 at Amazon. Really, the savings here might not be all that worth it since there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that DeeRC offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to fly with a camera, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Looking for an action camera to capture moments with the family this year? Check out the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini, which is on sale for $300 right now. Coming in at a new low, and saving $99 from its normal going rate, the HERO11 Black Mini still captures 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 just like the larger and more expensive HERO11 Black, just without the photo capabilities and dual screen setup.

DeeRC D40 FPV Drone features:

Your first contact with a DEERC Drone? Getting started easily with basic functions: One-Key Take-off/Landing, Altitude Hold, Emergency Stop, Headless Mode. You will handle D40 drone perfectly in 10mins once you master the above operation. D40 is your ideal choice if you are looking for a beginner drone. Equipped with a 1080P HD Wi-Fi camera, which can take better aerial photos and videos. The WiFi Real-Time Transmission can assist you to capture moments quickly. Record wonderful times with your family on sunny holidays with D40 Mini Drone.

