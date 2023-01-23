DEWALT’s expansive 8-tool 20V MAX DIY kit lets you tackle home projects in 2023 at $749

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8-tool 20V MAX Combo Tool Kit for $749 shipped. Down from $899, today’s $150 discount marks the best price that we’ve seen since September. However, in the last year, we have seen it fall as low as $574 at Amazon, though that was way back in July and today’s discount is the second-best price since then. This all-in-one kit is a great way to overhaul your DIY setup and upgrade your abilities in 2023. Included with your purchase is a 6.5-inch circular saw, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool, drill/driver, impact driver, random orbital sander, vacuum, and even a grinder to get you going as soon as the setup arrives. On top of that, there are two 2Ah batteries, a charger and two carrying bags in the package to help keep you organized when the tools aren’t being used. Keep reading for more.

With your $150 in savings, we recommend picking up a few more batteries to use more tools at once. While the two included above will get you going for sure, it’s never a bad idea to have extra batteries on hand. This 2-pack of 5Ah batteries will let you utilize the drill/driver, impact, oscillating multi-tool, and vacuum all at once without having to swap batteries. At 5Ah, that’s more than 50% additional runtime compared to the 2Ah included above, and at $139, you’ll still have a few bucks leftover from today’s savings.

Something you might not realize pair well together is DIY projects and 3D printers. You’ll be surprised how many things can be 3D printed for various projects around the house. ANYCUBIC’s Kobra Neo is a great beginner 3D printer that does auto leveling and includes 1KG of filament for $200 right now, making this a great addition to your DIY toolkit.

DEWALT 8-tool Combo Kit features:

This Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit features DEWALT cordless tools including a 1/2-inch Drill/Driver, Reciprocating Saw, 6-1/2-inch Circular Saw, Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool, 1/4-inch Impact Driver, 5-inch Random Orbit Sander, 4-1/2-inch Grinder, Wet/Dry Vacuum, two 20V MAX* 2.0Ah battery, charger, and two kit bags. The DCS393 Circular Saw with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass. The DCS381 Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade changes.

